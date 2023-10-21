Ulster hold on to secure narrow win against Zebre

ULSTER BEGAN THEIR URC campaign with a narrow 40-36 win over Zebre in Italy.

The northern province will be relieved to leave Parma with a victory after a game where they trailed by 10 points in the second half and, having fought their way back to a winning position, needed a late turnover close to their line to deny Zebre a winning try.

Having knocked on near their own line as the clock ran down, Ulster conceded four scum penalties in a row. James French was then sent to the bin as the pressure mounted – yet Zebre could not maintain possession after a tap-and-go penalty, which ensured a relieved Ulster made a winning start to their season.

FT message from Jacob 📲



See you all next Sunday at Kingspan Stadium! pic.twitter.com/f43lvq7rG8 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 21, 2023

Both sides scored six tries in a game which was on a knife-edge until the last whistle.

Jacob Stockdale and Tom Stewart both scored two tries for Ulster, with Jake Flannery and Michael Lowry also getting across the line.

Advertisement

Simone Gesi touched down twice for Zebre, with David Sisi, Giovanni Licati, Lorenzo Pani and Scott Gregory also crossing the line.

Zebre failed to win any of their 18 URC games last season, yet they led 26-21 at half time. They extended their lead by five soon after but in the end couldn’t take their chance and punish a vulnerable Ulster side.

Zebre scored the game’s first try, Sisi getting over after a lineout maul. Flannery then crossed with Nathan Doak converting to bring Ulster level.

Licati touched down next after Zebre winger Ben Cambriani made an impressive break.

Lowry responded to touch down for Ulster, yet Pani soon added try number three for Zebre.

Stockdale then got over in the corner following a floated pass from Flannery. Doak converted to level the score again.

Zebre had the last word in the half after Kieran Treadwell got a yellow card for a maul infringement. Ulster lost a scrum on their own put-in, with Gregory claiming a cross-field kick to touch down.

Zebre captialised on their numerical advantage early in the second half with Gesi getting across for another try.

Ulster stopped the slump when Stewart got in for a try under the posts. Stockdale then added his second try to put Ulster ahead for the first time.

Ulster pressed home their advantage with Stewart attacking off the back of a rolling maul to get across for his side’s sixth try. Doak added the extras to establish a nine-point lead.

Yet Zebre refused to go away, Gesi pouncing on a kick to the in-goal area to score. The home side pressed for victory but coughed up the ball from a late tap penalty, allowing Ulster to kick to touch and claim the points.