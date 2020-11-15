20-year-old wing Ethan McIlroy gets first Ulster start for visit to Zebre

McIlroy played for the Ireland U20s earlier this year.

ULSTER HAVE HANDED 20-year-old academy back Ethan McIlroy his first senior start for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Zebre in Italy [KO 6pm, eir Sport].

The Ireland U20 international starts on the left wing after impressing off the bench in recent weeks.

Talismanic number eight Marcell Coetzee is set for his 50th appearance for the province in the clash at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, while head coach Dan McFarland has named Greg Jones for his first start of the season in the back row.

Bill Johnston and Alby Mathewson come into the team as the starting halfback pairing.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stewart Moore

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Bill Johnston

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Sam Carter (captain)

6. Greg Jones

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Gareth Milasinovich

19. David O’Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. David Shanahan

22. Ian Madigan

23. Rob Lyttle

Zebre:

15. Michelangelo Biondelli

14. Pierre Bruno

13. Giulio Bisegni (captain)

12. Enrico Lucchin

11. Gabriele Di Giulio

10. Antonio Rizzi

9. Joshua Renton

1.Andrea Lovotti

2. Marco Manfredi

3. Eduardo Bello

4. Leonard Krumov

5. Ian Nagle

6. Nardo Casolari

7. Renato Giammarioli

8. Lorenzo Masselli

Replacements:

16. Massimo Ceciliani

17. Riccardo Brugnara

18. Alexandru Tarus

19. Mick Kearney

20. Antoine Koffi

21. Nicolò Casilio

22. Paolo Pescetto

23. Junior Laloifi

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].