20-year-old wing Ethan McIlroy gets first Ulster start for visit to Zebre

The academy back has impressed off the bench in recent weeks.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 12:26 PM
McIlroy played for the Ireland U20s earlier this year.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE HANDED 20-year-old academy back Ethan McIlroy his first senior start for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Zebre in Italy [KO 6pm, eir Sport].

The Ireland U20 international starts on the left wing after impressing off the bench in recent weeks.

Talismanic number eight Marcell Coetzee is set for his 50th appearance for the province in the clash at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, while head coach Dan McFarland has named Greg Jones for his first start of the season in the back row.

Bill Johnston and Alby Mathewson come into the team as the starting halfback pairing.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stewart Moore
11. Ethan McIlroy
10. Bill Johnston
9. Alby Mathewson

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. John Andrew
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Sam Carter (captain)
6. Greg Jones
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Gareth Milasinovich
19. David O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. David Shanahan
22. Ian Madigan
23. Rob Lyttle

Zebre:

15. Michelangelo Biondelli
14. Pierre Bruno
13. Giulio Bisegni (captain)
12. Enrico Lucchin
11. Gabriele Di Giulio
10. Antonio Rizzi
9. Joshua Renton
1.Andrea Lovotti
2. Marco Manfredi
3. Eduardo Bello
4. Leonard Krumov
5. Ian Nagle
6. Nardo Casolari
7. Renato Giammarioli
8. Lorenzo Masselli

Replacements:

16. Massimo Ceciliani
17. Riccardo Brugnara
18. Alexandru Tarus
19. Mick Kearney
20. Antoine Koffi
21. Nicolò Casilio
22. Paolo Pescetto
23. Junior Laloifi

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].

