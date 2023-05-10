Ulster's Tom Stewart wins Next-Gen Player of the Season accolade

ULSTER HOOKER Tom Stewart has been named the United Rugby Championship’s Next-Gen Player of the Season during the 2022/23 awards.

The award is open to players under the age of 23 who have won no more than five international caps and it is voted on by a media panel, while they also need to have made at least nine URC appearances to qualify.

Stewart also won the OFX Top Try Scorer award, having crossed over on a record-breaking 16 occasions this season.

The 22-year-old eclipsed the previous record set by Tim Visser (Edinburgh, 2010/11) and Rabz Maxwane (Cheetahs, 2018/19) by two tries.

The talented youngster also finished in the top 15 in the league for points, carries, lineout steals and tackles.

While he had yet to be capped by Ireland, his impressive form saw him called up as injury cover during the Six Nations.

“Tom’s been brilliant,” said Ulster coach Dan McFarland. “There is a skill to scoring tries off the back of a maul. Some of them are pretty easy but some of them are pretty difficult and he’s worked hard for that.

“People think it’s just about dotting them down but you need to read the timing when to break out of the back. He’s got a lot of decision-making to do and there’s a lot of skill in the execution.”

Another Irish player, Munster’s John Hodnett, was also recognised, winning the ‘Tackle Machine’ award, while Cardiff’s Thomas Young claimed the ‘Turnover King’ crown.

URC Awards 2022-23:

OFX Top Try Scorer: Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Tackle Machine: John Hodnett (Munster)

Turnover King: Thomas Young (Cardiff Rugby)

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Tom Stewart (Ulster)