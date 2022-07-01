Membership : Access or Sign Up
La Rochelle officially confirm the signing of Ireland international Ultan Dillane

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Ronan O’Gara’s side.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 1 Jul 2022, 4:50 PM
Dillane is off to France this summer.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TOP 14 CLUB La Rochelle have officially confirmed the signing of Ireland international second row Ultan Dillane ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 28-year-old will link up with Ronan O’Gara’s side this summer after spending the entirety of his professional career up until this point with Connacht.

He has signed a two-year deal with La Rochelle through to 2024.

Dillane made his Ireland debut in 2016 and has 19 Test caps to his name but will now shift his career to France.

La Rochelle won the Champions Cup this season, beating Leinster in the final.

It was a huge success for O’Gara in his first season as the main boss of the Top 14 side but the Irishman is keen for La Rochelle to push on again next season as they target domestic glory too.

Dillane is one of eight new signings officially confirmed by the club today.

France international wing Teddy Thomas will join from Racing 92, as will huge tighthead prop Georges-Henri Colombe Reazel and exciting number eight Yoan Tanga, who is set for his France debut against Japan tomorrow.

Talented playmaking centre Ulupano Seuteni is joining La Rochelle from Bordeaux, with explosive loosehead prop Thierry Paiva making the same move.

Out-half Antoine Hastoy, who made his France debut last year, joins from Pau, while hooker Quentin Lespiaucq is also shifting from Pau to La Rochelle.

