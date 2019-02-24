This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'

Ultan Dillane is delighted to have worked his way through intense competition to get a first Six Nations start.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 2:06 AM
1 hour ago 527 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4509538

CONFIDENCE IS KEY for Ultan Dillane as he heads into his first Six Nations start.

The Connacht lock has had to wait his turn for a Championship starting berth in Ireland’s second row, getting the nod for this afternoon’s clash with Italy in Rome on his 13th cap.

His previous starts for Ireland came in November meetings with Canada and Fiji, but it was his impact off the bench last time out in Murrayfield which really seemed to convince Joe Schmidt he deserved to start ahead of both Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne.

“He came on in a pressure cooker,” Schmidt said of the Connacht lock’s role in Edinburgh, “we were only up by six points and I think there were three outstanding actions from him that were really pivotal for us.

Ultan Dillane Dillane poses for pics in Carton House on team announcement day. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“So we’re looking to him to provide a little bit more of that and that gave us real confidence.”

Dillane was released back to play for Connacht in their win over the Cheetahs last weekend, raising some fears that he was not in the head coach’s thoughts for Rome. But a man-of-the-match-winning performance helped maintain his run of fine form.

Hopping in and out of Ireland camp doesn’t feel like a disruption, Dillane insists. Having spread his dozen caps across the past three years, he has not had the benefit of a consistent run in the team and he has found himself left out of squads as second row competition intensified.

“I don’t think you can look forward or plan ahead,” Dillane says in relaxed tones before boarding the team bus in Carton House on Friday.

“You have to stay moment focused and take games as they come and earn your way that way… if your chance comes, it comes. And if it doesn’t, you keep working.”

Ultan Dillane Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Rather than feel downtrodden or dispirited by Devin Toner and James Ryan’s move to the top of second row pecking order and the fierce competition in behind (not least from Connacht’s pack) Dillane is energised by the rising standards.

“I love that competition is as tough as it is now,” he says.

“Tadhg Beirne, Hendy, James  and Devin are all in really good form. So it’s nice that I can’t expect to be up there. They’re quality players.

“And it’s such a good motivator to play well for your own province. That’s the biggest driver, knowing there are such good players to compete for a spot.”

JP du Preez and Jasper Wiese tackle Ultan Dillane Dillane carries into contact against the Cheetahs. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

On weekends like this when he has seen off all that competition, the confidence naturally flows. And the Kerryman will be further helped settle to his role with provincial team-mate Quinn Roux next to him. Roux will call the line-out an, hopefully, allow Dillane a little added freedom to go about being his destructive best.

“It’s a good boost of confidence to get a start like this as well,” says the 25-year-old.

“You get your confidence from doing good reps, but you do a lot of work off the pitch as well. It’s great to be given that chance from the coaches as well for some players getting their first start, including myself, it’s going to add depth to the team and hopefully bring us further.”

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    'I didn't know Warren had a degree in clinical psychology' - Jones defends Sinckler
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    FOOTBALL
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Martinez sends Bayern level at top of Bundesliga
    IRELAND
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie