This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Once-in-a-lifetime' Un de Sceaux retired following injury

Willie Mullins’ star ends his career having won 23 races and more than €1.75 million in prize money.

By Press Association Friday 28 Feb 2020, 12:55 PM
32 minutes ago 438 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5025844
Un de Sceaux won 23 races under rules in an outstanding career.
Image: PA Wire
Un de Sceaux won 23 races under rules in an outstanding career.
Un de Sceaux won 23 races under rules in an outstanding career.
Image: PA Wire

WILLIE MULLINS DESCRIBED Un De Sceaux as a “once-in-a-lifetime horse” as he confirmed the multiple Grade One-winner’s retirement following injury.

The career-ending problem was discovered after the 12-year-old worked on Thursday morning.

Un De Sceaux finished outside the first two just once in 21 completed runs over fences – the majority of which were in Grade One company.

“Right up to the end, he was trying to impersonate a four-year-old,” said Mullins.

“He worked great yesterday morning, but you could see on pulling up that he wasn’t right, and it was confirmed this morning that he had a ligament injury.”

Un De Sceaux has been among the brightest stars at Mullins’ powerhouse stable since arriving from France seven years ago.

The champion Irish trainer added: “He’s been a huge star in our yard and he’ll be hugely missed.

“You can’t replace horses like him – it’s impossible. He was a once-in-a-lifetime horse, and we were very lucky to have him.

“It was incredible how sound he was, because he was so hard on himself, and every day he gave his best in racing and in training.

“He had a huge following. The owners (the O’Connell family) have Bachasson to go to the (Cheltenham) Festival with this year in the Coral Cup, and hopefully they can look forward to that.”

Un De Sceaux ends his career, having won 23 of 34 races under Rules and more than €1.75 million in prize money.

He ran at five Cheltenham Festivals, winning the Arkle in 2015 and the Ryanair in 2017.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie