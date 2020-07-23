This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 July, 2020
Former Arsenal coach Emery has been named Villarreal's new manager

The 48-year-old was dismissed by Arsenal last November after a seven-game winless streak.

By AFP Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 12:15 PM
1 hour ago 597 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5157661
Emery failed to impress during his time in charge of Arsenal.
Image: Adam Davy
Emery failed to impress during his time in charge of Arsenal.
Emery failed to impress during his time in charge of Arsenal.
Image: Adam Davy

VILLARREAL HAVE CONFIRMED that former Arsenal and Sevilla boss Unai Emery istaking over as the La Liga club’s coach from the sacked Javi Calleja.

The 48-year-old Emery was dismissed by Arsenal last November with the Gunners on a seven-match winless streak, their worst run since 1992.

He led Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles from 2014-16 before winning five major trophies with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

“Villarreal CF has reached an agreement with Unai Emery for the Basque manager to be Yellows head coach for the next three seasons,” Villarreal said in a statement.

Villarreal parted ways with former player Calleja this week despite him taking the club to a fifth-placed finish in La Liga.

Influential midfielder Santi Cazorla, who has since joined Qatari side Al-Sadd, also left the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Emery reached the Europa League final last season with Arsenal, losing to London rivals Chelsea.

Villarreal are set to return to Europe’s second-tier competition next term.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

