Uncapped quartet earn England call-ups as Man City star Walker omitted

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is among the players to feature in Gareth Southgate's latest squad.

GARETH SOUTHGATE HAS refreshed his England squad with some new faces for the upcoming international break, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrone Mings winning their first senior call-ups and Mason Mount potentially set to win his first cap.

England play Bulgaria and Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifying games in early September, fixtures which could also see the return of Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the long-term cruciate ligament injury which saw him miss the 2018 World Cup and all of last season.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is the most high-profile omission from the squad, with James Maddison joining Wan-Bissaka, Mount and Mings as the uncapped players selected by Southgate.

The Three Lions are currently top of Group A with six points from two games, after convincing wins over Montenegro and the Czech Republic.

Frank Lampard’s protégé Mount, 20, is reaping the rewards of his manager’s faith in him at Chelsea already. He has played every minute of the Blues’ Premier League season so far, scoring in games at home to Leicester and away at Norwich.

Wan-Bissaka has slotted comfortably into life at Manchester United, and will hope to build on his burgeoning relationship with Harry Maguire at the back — as well as the likes of United team-mates Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, who are also included in the squad.

The 26-year-old Mings, meanwhile, is making up for lost time after a frustrating spell at Bournemouth.

After helping Aston Villa to promotion via the Championship play-offs last season, he has made the step back up to Premier League level with ease and helped Dean Smith’s side to their first clean sheet of the season in Friday’s 2-0 win over Everton.

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier is preferred to Walker after his summer move to Atletico Madrid, while Lingard will be hoping to prove a point to his detractors after coming in for criticism early in the season.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, meanwhile, is called up for the first time since the 2018 World Cup, with Jack Butland missing out.

Tottenham duo Dele Alli and Eric Dier miss out having not appeared for Mauricio Pochettino’s side yet this season, while Callum Wilson is preferred to Tammy Abraham as back-up to Harry Kane.

John Stones, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all ruled out due to injury.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Tom Heaton.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Declan Rice, Harry Winks.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.

