Uncertainty over Irish manager appointment as Carsley doubts emerge - reports

ENGLAND U21 boss Lee Carsley has reportedly turned down the chance to be the next Ireland manager.

The ex-Irish international is among the most highly regarded coaches in the game and has long been linked with the vacant position.

However, according to Matt Hughes in the Daily Mail, the former Everton midfielder has rejected a four-and-a-half-year contract offer from the FAI as he hopes to ultimately succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Carsley’s decision will be a blow to the FAI, who continue their search for a new manager after Stephen Kenny’s three-and-a-half-year reign came to an end in November.

Several other coaches have been linked to the role, with Sam Allardyce, Neil Lennon and Steve Bruce publicly expressing their interest.

Chris Hughton, recently dismissed as Ghana manager, and Bayern Munich coach Anthony Barry have been other names talked of as possible candidates.

The FAI will be keen to ideally have the new manager confirmed before the Nations League draw on 8 February.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s next fixtures are due to take place in March, with home friendlies arranged against Belgium (23rd) and Switzerland (26th).