Underage training to continue as FAI confirms its guidelines for Level 5

The guidelines come into effect at midnight.

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has clarified its guidelines which will form part of the country’s Level 5 restrictions aimed at combatting the spread of Covid-19.

Following consultation with the government over the new restrictions, which come into effect at midnight, the FAI confirmed this evening that games in the SSE Airtricity League and Women’s National League can continue.

However, all other domestic club games at both adult and underage levels will not be permitted to go ahead. Adult training sessions below elite level will also cease.

Club teams from U19 level down can proceed with non-contract training outdoors in pods of no more than 15, and in compliance with the latest government guidelines.

Players, coaches and parents/guardians will also be allowed to travel more than five kilometres to attend such underage training sessions.

The latest directives are subject to change, with the FAI adding that it will continue to engage with the government regarding any amendments to the imminent restrictions.

Irish football’s governing body also informed SSE Airtricity League clubs today that it will not postpone any additional games for reasons related to Covid-19.

Last week, Shamrock Rovers had their next three games rescheduled after two of their players tested positive, with several others deemed to be close contacts.