Wednesday 16 September 2020
Underdogs looking for Ladies football players to feature in new series

Nationwide trials will take place in October.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 6:53 PM
Underdogs is coming back in 2021.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TG4′S GAA SERIES Underdogs is returning for 2021 as the spotlight turns to Ladies football.

Adare Productions and TG4 are looking to find a squad of players to take on one of the country’s greatest Ladies Gaelic football teams.

Underdogs has famously launched the inter-county careers of players, including Kerry’s Kieran Donaghy and Pearse O’Neill of Cork, who have both gone on to enjoy All-Ireland success.

The players will be chosen by a panel of expert GAA selectors who make up the management team. 

Players who want to try out for the team must meet a number of conditions before applying. 

  • Applicants cannot have been on an inter-county Ladies Football championship panel at an adult level [junior, intermediate or senior] in the last five years.
  • Applicants cannot have ever won an inter-county Ladies Football All-Ireland championship title at an adult level [junior, intermediate or senior].
  • Applicants must be currently registered members of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).
  • Applicants must be 18 years of age or over on 16 September 2020. 

“The Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] is delighted to be associated once again with the hugely-successful Underdogs series,” says LGFA Chief Executive Officer, Helen O’Rourke.

“We are looking forward to seeing what the search for talent unearths, and this is another wonderful platform to showcase Ladies Football talent. It is also the 20th year of our long-standing association with TG4, and we are looking forward to collaborating with them again on the Underdogs series.”

All filming will be conducted in line with Government and HSE Guidelines.

Players can apply online at www.tg4.ie/underdogs and nationwide trials will take place in October 2020.

About the author:

