More last-gasp heartbreak for Union Berlin in Champions League thriller

BRAGA OVERTURNED A two-goal deficit to win 3-2 at Union Berlin on Tuesday, an injury-time strike from Andre Castro helping to spoil the German side’s home Champions League debut on Tuesday.

Sheraldo Becker, named Union captain for just the third time, took advantage of the home side’s early dominance to score a first-half brace.

Braga, top scorers so far in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season, fought back immediately, Sikou Niakate pouncing on a Union mistake to score, before Bruma unleashed a stunner to level the scores early in the second half.

In the fourth minute of injury time, Castro, subbed on with three minutes remaining, slid a fierce shot into the bottom left corner, to give his side the win.

Union’s first Champions League game in Berlin was moved by the club to the 74,000-seat Olympic Stadium ground of rivals Hertha Berlin, from the 22,000-seat Alten Foersterei home in the city’s east.

It meant more late heartbreak for Union, having been beaten by Jude Bellingham’s injury-time strike away to Real Madrid on Matchday One.

In the other early evening kick off, Real Sociedad won 2-0 away to RB Salzburg.

