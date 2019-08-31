This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Union Berlin shock Dortmund in first-ever Bundesliga win

The hosts triumphed 3-1 in what is possibly the club’s greatest-ever win.

By AFP Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 8:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,985 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4791026
Marius Buelter celebrates his goal amid delirium in Berlin.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Marius Buelter celebrates his goal amid delirium in Berlin.
Marius Buelter celebrates his goal amid delirium in Berlin.
Image: Imago/PA Images

UNION BERLIN PULLED off perhaps the biggest victory in their turbulent history, defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Stadion An der Alten Foersterei on Saturday.

Dortmund came into the match heavily favoured to win and reclaim their place on top of the table but struggled to match Union’s enthusiasm in sweltering conditions in the German capital.

Union were 1-0 up in the 22nd minute, with Marius Buelter scoring the side’s first-ever top-flight goal at home.

Buelter latched onto a corner which had been struck low and fast, hammering the ball into the bottom right of the net.

The goal stung Dortmund into action, who equalised just two minutes later through Paco Alcacer.

Dortmund coasted through the remainder of the first half, dominating possession and territory as they went in search of what seemed like an inevitable second.

It was Union who would score next, however, with Buelter grabbing a second by pouncing on a desperate clearance from Dortmund keeper Roman Burki. Sebastian Andersson added another on the 75th minute to put the home side 3-1 up to claim their first ever win in the top division.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich new boy Ivan Perisic bagged his first goal for the champions as they romped to a 6-1 win over a hapless Mainz at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern showcased their attacking brilliance throughout, with six different players getting on the scoresheet.

Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth of the season in just three games, while Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies also scored.

Mainz took a shock early lead when Jean-Paul Boetius finished a superb sixth-minute counter attack, giving the visitors hope that they might be able to pick up their first point of the season.

However Pavard equalised for the hosts half an hour later through an expertly taken volley which recalled his stunning 2018 World Cup strike against Argentina.

Alaba gave Bayern the lead with a brilliantly taken free kick just before the break, and the rout was completed in the second half.

The win sees Bayern move up the table to joint-second, behind leaders RB Leipzig whose 3-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday means they have won three out of three.

In Freiburg, Cologne’s Ellyes Skhiri scored the winner in second-half injury time to secure the visitors a 2-1 victory.

Freiburg claimed the advantage in the 40th minute through an own goal by Rafael Czichos, before Cologne fan favourite Anthony Modeste equalised in the 52nd minute.

Schalke picked up their first win of the season over a disappointing Hertha Berlin at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins Arena.

Berlin scored own goals either side of half-time through Niklas Stark and Karim Rekik.

English defender Jonjoe Kenny added a third in the 86th minute to make it 3-0 –- the first goal by a Schalke player this season — to put the game beyond doubt.

Wolfsburg and Paderborn fought out a firey 1-1 draw at the Volkswagen Arena.

Newly-promoted Paderborn went ahead through Cauly Souza in the 12th minute, before Josip Brekalo equalised in the 56th minute.

At the BayArena, visitors Hoffenheim ended Bayer Leverkusen’s 100 per cent start to the season as the sides fought out a 0-0 draw.

The visitors had to endure a six-minute spell of injury time but held firm against a luckless Leverkusen attack.

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie