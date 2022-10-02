Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 2 October 2022
Advertisement

Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag

The Red Devils will come up against Erling Haaland on Sunday after he snubbed them for the other side of Manchester.

By Press Association Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 12:00 AM
1 hour ago 524 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5882165
Image: PA
Image: PA

ERIK TEN HAG believes Manchester United remain an attractive prospect for top players – and already boast some of the best talent in the world.

The Old Trafford giants are in the midst of a rebuild in the wake of a wretched season that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim replacement Ralf Rangnick flounder as the side stumbled home sixth.

That miserable run continued in the first two matches of Ten Hag’s reign but the United boss has overseen an impressive turnaround since, with new signings make a promising start to life in the north west.

The Red Devils are aiming for a fifth straight Premier League win on Sunday when they travel to rivals Manchester City, whose striker Erling Haaland has hit the ground running since arriving from Borussia Dortmund.

United have had a long-standing interest in the 22-year-old but the striker’s father Alf-Inge Haaland revealed in a recent documentary that they were not on his seven-club list of potential destinations in the summer.

When that was put to Ten Hag and the United boss asked how the club goes about attracting the best players in the world, he retorted: “We have them already in.”

Pushed to expand, the Dutchman said: “Let’s say they have the potential, some have the potential to become (the best in the world) and some already are there.

“Because we have world champion players in our squad nowadays, so they are the best of the world. You can say that. We have a lot of players who already win the biggest titles in the world.

“I’m sure when I go back in the window, a lot of players you feel that Man United is a really attractive club for them so I’m not concerned about that point.”

Ten Hag’s only concern right now is stopping City in his first Manchester derby, which means shackling the in-form Haaland.

The Norway international has scored an eye-watering 14 goals in his first 10 appearances for his father’s former club but the United boss stressed Sunday is about more than the striker.

“I like his attitude,” Ten Hag said of Haaland. “How he is on the pitch. He’s direct, his life is about goals – he goes direct toward the opponent.

“He can also create goals but, once again, I respect him but for us Sunday we are not playing against Haaland. We are playing against Man City.

“And it is not about Man City, for us. We respect the opponent but it is about Man United.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The derby will also see Ten Hag face Pep Guardiola, who he knows well having managed Bayern Munich’s second team when the City boss was in charge of the perennial Bundesliga champions.

“Of course I know (him) but he will also know (me),” the Dutchman said. “I think we know everything about each other.

“When we worked together it was already eight years ago and as a manager one of the things is you always have to develop.

“Hopefully we changed in the right way. I’m sure he did and I did as well.

“And if he’s the best manager – he’s definitely one of them and for me he is – but I think there are much more really good managers.

“We have some world-class (managers) in this moment in football. That’s quite clear.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie