Keane: Manchester United players will be 'ashamed' after Anfield humiliation

MANCHESTER UNITED’S PLAYERS will be “ashamed” and “embarrassed” by their performance in their record 7-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool, according to Roy Keane.

The Reds scored six times after the break to condemn United to their heaviest defeat since 1931.

Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock late in the first half before two goals apiece from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, who became Liverpool’s record Premier League scorer, another one for Gakpo and a Roberto Firmino effort earned Liverpool their biggest-ever win over their bitter rivals.

Former United skipper Keane told Sky Sports: “It’s obviously a very, very bad day, shocking day, really. The goal just before half-time and the second half.

“United, the senior players were… use all the words, embarrassing, didn’t show any leadership skills, particularly the senior players. The goals they gave away were shocking.

“Tough, tough day for United. Thank God, I’ve never been part of a team that’s been beaten by that much playing for Manchester United.

“The players will be embarrassed, they’ll no doubt be ashamed of their performance. Particularly the second half when the going got tough, they just went missing. To give up that many goals…”

Former United defender Gary Neville said: “The second half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles, epitomised by no-one more than the captain, Bruno Fernandes, who I think has been embarrassing at times in this game.

“But I have to say it’s not their usual performance, it’s not their usual spirit, it’s not their usual form and he (manager Erik Ten Hag) will deal with it, I’m sure, very quickly like he’s dealt with other difficult situations this season.”

He added: “It can swallow you up here at Anfield. I’ve experienced it myself, but never to this level. You might lose 2-0, you might lose 2-1, you might lose 3-1 – you don’t lose 7-0.

“You do not get beat 7-0 at Anfield if you’re a Manchester United team or player.”

In contrast, former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness was hugely impressed by the Reds’ second-half display.

He said: “Liverpool were sensational in the second half. I said at half-time, treat this as a 0-0, you’ve got to win the second half, but I did not expect that.

“After the second or third goal, Manchester United were just second to everything after that, and the result doesn’t flatter Liverpool.

“They (United) just didn’t compete in the second half and Liverpool just ran right over them.”