Wednesday 14 July 2021
United Rugby Championship teams up with Jay-Z's Roc Nation in bid to grow audience

‘Strategic consulting partnership’ will include the development of a Player Advisory Group.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 9:27 AM
Jay-Z's Roc Nation has built a client list of superstar athletes.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
THE UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP has teamed up with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in a “strategic consulting partnership” ahead of the new competition’s launch in September.

As well as working with the URC to grow and reach new audiences, Roc Nation will also help to develop a new Player Advisory Group which will allow players to collaborate on how the game is promoted and marketed.

Roc Nation’s client list currently features superstar footballers including Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford as well as some of the biggest names in US sports.

URC chief excecutive Martin Anayi said: “Roc Nation is at the cutting edge of sports, entertainment and culture, and we believe there’s no better partner to help us reach new audiences and develop new experiences for fans.

“We are looking forward to this partnership helping us achieve our ambitions of becoming a strong, purpose-led league where players and fans can have a voice and an influence.

“With an unparalleled network in the world of entertainment and a track record in building strong connections between sporting heroes and their communities this is an opportunity to build towards the ambitious future we have for the United Rugby Championship.

“We believe that rugby holds a unique inspirational quality and alongside Roc Nation our goal is to inspire the next generation of players and fans from all walks of life to keep growing the game.”

