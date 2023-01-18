Niland fires 1-11 as University of Galway win Fitzgibbon Cup opener

Fitzgibbon Cup

MTU Cork 2-16 University of Galway 2-21

SETU Carlow 1-16 Mary I 1-16

MTU Cork 2-16 University of Galway 2-21

Stephen Barry reports from MTU Cork

EVAN NILAND FIRED 1-11 as he led University of Galway to victory in their Fitzgibbon Cup opener away to MTU Cork.

The Clarinbridge clubman is putting his hand up for more involvement with the Galway hurlers under Henry Shefflin this year after scoring 0-24 in their two Walsh Cup outings and he carried that form into Wednesday night’s game.

While only one point of his Walsh Cup tally has come from open play, he drifted off of Cork centre-back Ciarán Joyce to find pockets of space all over the Cork campus, landing 1-7 from open play, including the crucial 42nd-minute goal.

The Galway college were first on the board with a fourth-minute Greg Thomas goal helping them move 1-2 to no-score ahead.

MTU fought their way back into the game, with Waterford hurler Seán Walsh in inspired form under puck-outs. He played in Brian Roche for their opening goal before running in the second himself having won Cathal Wilson’s puck-out.

They were level for the first time in the 28th minute through a Liam O’Shea free and another sent them in ahead at half-time, 2-8 to 1-10.

They were level for a fourth time on 38 minutes before Galway struck for 1-4 in the next five minutes. Of that, 1-3 came from Niland as he thrived on frees won by Brian Concannon, who assisted five of his points, and the fine distribution of Alex Connaire, who set up 1-2 for Niland, and Tiernan Killeen.

Advertisement

MTU twice battled back to a four-point deficit but an Eoin Lawless block from a viciously dipping Joyce free denied them the necessary momentum. A slightly sour note for Galway full-back Oisín Salmon at the end, sent off for a second yellow card.

The victors host SETU Waterford next in the three-team group.

Scorers for MTU Cork: Liam O’Shea 0-8 (4f), Seán Walsh 1-2, Brian Roche 1-1, Cormac Beausang 0-3, Ciarán Joyce 0-1, Barry Kehoe 0-1.

Scorers for University of Galway: Evan Niland 1-11 (0-4f), Greg Thomas 1-1, Niall Collins 0-3, Darren O’Brien 0-2, Oisín Flannery 0-2, Tiernan Killeen 0-1, Ian McGlynn 0-1.

MTU Cork

1. Cathal Wilson (Newcestown, Cork)

2. Cillian Roche (Sarsfields, Cork), 3. Paul O’Sullivan (Newtownshandrum, Cork), 4. Liam Ryan (Inniscarra, Cork)

5. Evan Murphy (Causeway, Kerry), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr, Cork), 7. Eoghan Collins (Newcestown, Cork)

10. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers, Cork), 9. Killian Murphy (Sarsfields, Cork)

12. Cormac Beausang (Midleton, Cork), 11. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold, Cork), 15. Seán Walsh (Fourmilewater, Waterford)

13. James Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill, Cork), 14. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields, Tipperary), 22. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s, Cork)

Subs: 18. Barry Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary) for Mulcahy (11-18, blood); 18. Kehoe for Mulcahy (43); 17. Dara Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny) for O’Sullivan (44); 23. Alan Walsh (Kanturk, Cork) for Cahalane (45)

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

University of Galway

1. Liam O’Reilly (Castlegar, Galway)

2. Kieran Hanrahan (Loughrea, Galway), 3. Oisín Salmon (Clarinbridge, Galway), 4. Mark Hardiman (Athenry, Galway)

5. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea, Galway), 6. Eoin Lawless (Athenry, Galway), 7. Colm Cunningham (Moycullen, Galway)

8. Alex Connaire (Sarsfields, Galway), 9. Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron, Galway)

10. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly, Galway), 11. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge, Galway), 12. Darren O’Brien (Éire Óg Ennis, Clare)

22. Niall Collins (Cappataggle, Galway), 14. Greg Thomas (Castlegar, Galway), 13. Oisín Flannery (St Thomas’, Galway)

Subs: 29. Jack O’Meara (Killimor, Galway) for Flannery (57); 17. Jack Barrett (Pádraig Pearses, Galway) for Cunningham (60+2)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)