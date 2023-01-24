University of Limerick ease into Sigerson Cup last 8

Sigerson Cup Round 3 Results

UL 4-10 SETU Carlow 1-4

MTU Cork 3-12 ATU Sligo 2-7

******

UL 4-10

SETU Carlow 1-4

Tom Clancy reports from Limerick

LAST YEAR’S runners-up, University of Limerick eased back into the last eight of the Sigerson Cup with a goal-filled second half more than enough to see off a disappointing SETU Carlow challenge. The margin swelled to a total of 15 points for UL who played quality football for most of the hour, but they’ll know sterner tests await.

Ahead by just four at the interval after a dominant first half, UL found the goal-touch to coast through. Those goals came from Clare’s Aaron Griffin, Ciaran Downes (2), and Sean McDonnell as Carlow had to eventually try to come out and attack their hosts.

Emmet McMahon turned in a captain’s display, helping himself to five points, four of which came in the first half. In reply, two nice efforts from Colm Hulton were all Billy O’Loughlin’s side could manage.

Eoghan McLaughlin’s rampaging run, which started near the halfway line, saw him turn provider for Aaron Griffin, which appeared to break the Carlow fight. Before that, Griffin had been denied by a Josh Moore block and by Matthew Ryan — the Laois ‘keeper pulling off a handful of saves during a busy evening.

Tommy Griffin found a goal for Carlow, either side of Ciaran Downes’ brace, as UL had space to attack at pace. The final goal, from sub McDonnell, put even further daylight between the sides.

Declan Brouder was able to rest some of his key men, many of whom will be lining out in the Allianz League at the weekend. Brouder’s side have more improvement in them, but they were not to be caught by another collapse, which saw them lose out to TU Dublin on penalties last Thursday.

Scorers for University of Limerick: C Downes 2-1; E McMahon 0-5 (1f); A Griffin, S McDonnell 1-0 each; P Keaney 0-2 (1f, 1 ’45); M Lenehan, J Hayes 0-1 each.

Scorers for SETU Carlow: C Hulton 0-3; T Griffin 1-0; C Farrell 0-1 (45).

University of Limerick: 1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway, Galway); 2. Colm Moriarty (Annascaul, Kerry), 3. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield, Kildare), 4. Donal Casey (Leitrim Gaels, Leitrim); 5. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet, Cork), 6. Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrickane, Clare), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport, Mayo); 8. Brian McNamara (Cooraclare, Clare), 9. Paul Keaney (St Mary’s Kiltogohert, Leitrim); 10. Ciaran Downes (Kilmihil, Clare), 11. Emmet McMahon (Kildysart, Clare), 12. Mark Lenehan (Buttevant, Cork); 13. Paul Walsh (Brosna Kerry), 18. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis, Mayo), 24. Aaron Griffin (Lissycasey, Clare)

Subs: S McDonnell (Mallow, Cork) for P Walsh (HT); John Hayes (St. Kieran’s, Limerick) for McLaughlin (41), Cian Glennon (St Faithleachs, Roscommon) for Keaney (41), Oisin Looney (Milltown Malbay, Clare) for Downes (47), Jack O’Brien (Durrow, Offaly) for Coyne (48).

SETU Dublin: 1. Matthew Byron (Courtwood, Laois); 2. Padraig O’Shea (Cork), 3. Jack Donohue (Bannow Ballymitty, Wexford), 4. Paraic Deering (Rathvilly, Carlow); 5. Cian Maher (Carrickmacross Emmets, Monaghan), 6. Eoin Murtagh (Dunlavin, Wicklow), 7. Conor Doyle (Rathvilly, Carlow); 8. Eoin Hackett (St. Fechin’s Louth), 9. Darren McDermott (St. Mary’s Leixlip, Kildare); 10. Josh Moore (Rathvilly, Carlow), 11. Cian Farrell (Edenderry, Offaly), 12. Sean Cassidy (Sean O’Mahony’s, Louth); 13. Peter O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers, Cork), 14. Colm Hulton (Eire Og, Carlow), 17. Tommy Griffin (Gearld Griffin’s, Limerick).

Subs: Adam Steed (St Laurences, Kildare) for Cassidy (HT), Michael Lynam (St Joseph’s, Westmeath) for Maher (HT), Olin Barry (Carrigaline, Cork) for O’Shea (inj – 35), Maher for Donohue (35), Sam Hallahan (Ballinameela, Waterford) for O’Driscoll (53).

Referee: Chirs Maguire (Clare)