2-4 for David Clifford as University of Limerick keep Sigerson Cup hopes alive

University of Limerick 2-12

Queens University Belfast 0-13

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK’S hopes for a first-ever Sigerson Cup title continue after goals in either half from Kerry sharpshooter David Clifford helped them to a 2-12 to 0-13 quarter-final victory over a spirited Queens Belfast side in Abbotstown.

Clifford finished as top scorer with 2-4 (2-3 from play) and along with Donal O’Sullivan and Emmet McMahon proved to be a constant threat as the Munster outfit prevailed despite being behind at half-time.

Clifford showed the attacking firepower he possesses for his opening goal after 10 minutes as he used all his strength and skill to finish expertly to the net after getting his hands on the ball for the first time in the game. This goal put UL two points in front.

However, in the remaining 20 minutes of the half, Queens would outscore UL by 0-6 to 0-3 to go in with a one-point lead at the break. The excellent Conor Turbitt showed his accuracy from frees and play during this time with the Armagh attacker kicking seven out of his team’s eight first-half scores.

UL’s Paul Towey and Conor Turbitt of Queen's University. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

UL needed to respond after the break and they did so very impressively, scoring 1-6 without reply between the 34th and 52nd minute. Clifford scored 1-4 of this total with his goal coming as he punched to the net after being set-up by O’Sullivan.

To their credit, Queens never gave up and they scored four points in the final five minutes. This wasn’t enough, however, to deny Declan Brouder’s side a place in the semi-finals with UL running out five-point winners.

If Clifford and co.continue to hit top form, you wouldn’t be surprised to see the Limerick college going all the way and creating history.

Scorers for UL: D Clifford 2-4 ( 1 45), D O’Sullivan 0-6 (5 f) and E McMahon 0-2.

Scorers for Queens: C Turbett 0-8 (6 f), K Hughes 0-2 (1f), P Brooks, P Finnegan, C Love (f) all 0-1.

University of Limerick

1. C Flaherty (Claregalway/Carnmore – Galway)

2. P Towey (Charlestown – Mayo), 3. C Donnelly (Bracknagh – Offaly), 4. P Maher (Adare – Limerick)

5. J Coyne (Ballyhaunis – Mayo) 6. S Powter (Douglas – Cork) 7. E McLaughlin (Westport – Mayo)

8. C Dempsey (Knockmore – Mayo), 9. D Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane – Clare)

10. C Downes (Kilmhil – Clare), 11. E McMahon (Kildysart – Clare), 12. O Looney (Miltown Malbay – Clare)

13. D Clifford (Fossa – Kerry), 14. D Gray (Castledermot – Kildare), 15. D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan – Kerry).

Substitutes:

C Igoe (Bonniconlon – Mayo) for D Gray (Half-time)

P Walsh (Brosna – Kerry) for D O’Sullivan (56)

S McDonnell (Mallow – Cork) for O Looney (62).

Queens University Belfast

1. E Mulholland (Clann Eireann – Armagh)

2. S Bolger (Killeshin – Laois), 3. R Conroy (Tír na nÓg Moy – Tyrone), 4. P Fagan (St Mary’s Burren – Down)

5. G Brown (Na Piarsaigh – Limerick), 6. M Murnaghan (Killyclogher Tyrone), 7. P Brooks (Glenn – Down)

8. R Donnolly (Carrickmore – Tyrone), 9. T Bogue (Tempo Maguire’s – Fermanagh)

10. F Canavan (Bryansford – Down), 11. O Mallon (Dungannon Thomas Clarkes – Tyrone), 12. B Campbell (Ballyholland – Down)

13. K Hughes (Ballymacnab – Armagh), 14. C Turbett (Clann Eireann – Armagh), 15. A McAvoy (St Marys Burren – Down).

Substitutes:

S McCarthy (Clann Eireann – Armagh) for R Conroy (6, inj.)

C Gorman (Newry Shamrocks) for K Hughes (42)

C Love (Enniskillen Gaels – Fermanagh) for O Mallon (44)

P Finnegan (Naomh Bríd Belfast – Antrim) for F Canavan (52).

Referee: David Gough (Meath).