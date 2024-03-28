Darragh Canavan and University Ulster dominate Future Stars team selection

SIGERSON CUP CHAMPIONS, University of Ulster, lead the way in representation for the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars 2024 Football Team of the Year with seven players.

Beaten finalists UCD have five representatives on the team. Beaten semi-finalists, University of Limerick (UL) feature twice on the team while Maynooth University have a single player included.

2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

1. Conor Flaherty (UL, Claregalway & Galway)

2. Mark Dempsey (UL, Moorefield & Kildare)

3. Ryan Magill (UU, Burren & Down)

4. Josh Largo Ellis (UU, Irvinestown & Fermanagh)

5. Donncha Gilmore (UCD, Steelstown & Derry)

6. Ronan Mc Caffrey (UU, Teemore Shamrocks & Fermanagh)

7. Ben Mc Carron (UU, Steelstown & Derry)

8. Jonathan Lynam (UCD, The Downs & Westmeath)

9. Oisín McCann (UU, Killyclogher & Tyrone)

10. Eoghan Frayne (Maynooth, Summerhill & Meath)

11. Dáire Cregg (UCD, Boyle & Roscommon)

12. Aaron Lynch (UCD, Trim & Meath)

13. David Garland (UCD, Donaghmoyne & Monaghan)

14. Niall Loughlin (UU, Greenlough & Derry)

15. Darragh Canavan (UU, Errigal Ciarán & Tyrone)

Ulster University had a strong start to the final, quickly scoring three goals to set up a staggering 11-point lead over their Dublin opponents.

However, UCD continued to battle until the final whistle sounded, closing the deficit to six points at full-time.

A man of the match performance from Darragh Canavan, with significant contributions from brother Ruairí, ultimately sealed the competition for the Belfast side.

GAA President Jarlath Burns, said, “I would like to congratulate each of the players and their institutions on their achievements throughout this season’s Championship and for being named on the Football Team of the Year.

“The determination and skill on display in this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships has been immensely enjoyable to watch, and the players named here serve as fantastic representatives of their third level institutions.”