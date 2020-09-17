Unorthodox role for Ireland's Jayson Molumby in rare Brighton start

Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis (right) is tracked by Jayson Molumby of Brighton & Hove Albion.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Jayson Molumby made his first appearance for Brighton & Hove Albion in three years as they advanced in the Carabao Cup tonight at the expense of League One club Portsmouth.

The 21-year-old, whose only previous first-team outings for Brighton came in the same competition in 2017, played the full game as the Premier League outfit recorded a 4-0 home victory over a Pompey side that included Irish international Ronan Curtis.

Molumby started the game in an unorthodox right-back role, before moving into more familiar territory in the middle of the park when changes were made in the second half.

Having impressed while on loan with Championship club Millwall last season, the Waterford native made his senior international debut in the recent defeat to Finland.

Brighton, who rested Ireland attacker Aaron Connolly, go through to a third-round meeting with Preston North End thanks to goals from Alexis MacAllister, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bernardo and Viktor Gyoekeres.

