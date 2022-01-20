Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 20 January 2022
Advertisement

Unvaccinated Chelsea players could miss Champions League tie

France says professional athletes will not be exempt from tougher vaccination rules.

By Press Association Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 6:20 PM
36 minutes ago 1,185 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5660345
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHELSEA MAY be forced to leave any players not vaccinated against coronavirus at home for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lille in March.

France has toughened its Covid rules and there is now no exemption for unvaccinated professional athletes wishing to enter the country.

European football’s governing body Uefa released a statement on Thursday morning saying that teams would be required “in principle” to abide by applicable rules in any country.

Uefa is yet to publish its updated regulations for the knockout phases of its three men’s club competitions, which it says will provide “further guidance”.

French president Emmanuel Macron has previously stated he wants to “p*** off” unvaccinated people by limiting their access to public places such as bars, cinemas and restaurants.

It seems unlikely Uefa – whose president Aleksander Ceferin has emphatically stated his support for vaccination – would undermine the French approach by insisting on matches being moved to a neutral venue to get around the rules.

Any unvaccinated Chelsea players or staff are therefore expected to be treated as though they have tested positive for Covid, and be barred from travelling for the second leg on 16 March.

The Premier League is consulting with clubs over changes to the Covid-19 postponement criteria in the wake of falling case numbers among clubs and in the wider population.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Clubs are expected to meet next week to discuss amendments to the rules, and they could be in place for the first Premier League fixtures in February.

However, Norwich boss Dean Smith insists the regulations should not be changed mid-season.

“We’re looking at the rules now and we’re saying they’re not fit for purpose, but they are the rules for this season,” he said.

“I don’t think we should be allowed to change them during the season. There have been 21 postponements, each case heard on an individual basis by the Premier League. For me, that should continue until the end of the season, then they look at it and change whatever rules they need to at the end.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie