Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
Advertisement

Unvaccinated Nets star misses first practice in New York

Kyrie Irving would need proof of at least one vaccine shot in order to practice at the Barclays Center arena.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 11:12 AM
1 hour ago 935 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5566585
Kyrie Irving (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Kyrie Irving (file pic).
Kyrie Irving (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BROOKLYN POINT guard Kyrie Irving, who has been staunchly against getting vaccinated for the coronavirus, missed the Nets’ practice on Tuesday.

Irving practised with his teammates last week in San Diego but did not attend the team’s first practice in New York City as a result of the city’s strict Covid-19 protocols.

Because of the ongoing global pandemic, New York has implemented new health and safety regulations that do not allow unvaccinated athletes to take part in practices and games.

Irving would need proof of at least one vaccine shot in order to practice at the Barclays Center arena.

“No further update,” Nets coach Steve Nash said at practice on Tuesday. “We support him. We are here for him. Things change. When there’s a resolution, we’re here for him.”

If Irving continues to shun the vaccine, he would start missing Brooklyn’s home games. Irving could end up losing millions of dollars if he does not play home games this season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’m not really worried about anything,” Nash said. “We’re just trying to work every day. We came in today and had a great practice and we’ll do the same tomorrow, and that’s kind of where I leave it.”

The Nets next preseason game is Friday against Milwaukee at Barclays Center. Brooklyn’s regular-season home opener is 24 October against Charlotte.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie