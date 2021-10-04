Membership : Access or Sign Up
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Meyer sorry for 'stupid' viral video

A video shared widely on social media shows a woman dancing close to Meyer as he is seated on a bar stool.

Jags boss Urban Meyer.
Image: Ian Johnson
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS COACH Urban Meyer issued an apology Monday after viral video emerged showing him dancing with a woman in a bar following his winless team’s defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

A sombre Meyer told reporters that he had apologised to Jaguars players and staff for being a “distraction” after the video and photos shared on social media following the Jaguars’ 24-21 loss in Cincinnati on Thursday.

“I just apologised to the team and staff for being a distraction. Stupid,” Meyer said.

“I explained everything that happened, and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have had myself in that kind of position,” the 57-year-old added.

Meyer suggested he had been obliging requests for selfies.

“They wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did,” Meyer said.

“They’re trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, I should have left.”

Meyer said he had apologised to his family over the incident.

“Of course I did,” Meyer said. “That’s not me. They were upset.”

Meyer, who said he had also spoken to Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, said the players had accepted his apology and were looking ahead to this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

“They were good. They were focused on Tennessee,” Meyer said. “I apologised again for being a distraction. A coach should not be a distraction.”

Meyer joined the Jaguars this year after a successful and controversial career in college gridiron, which saw him win three national championships in 2006, 2008 and 2014.

However he has struggled to make an impact so far in Jacksonville, with the team going 0-4 to start the season.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

