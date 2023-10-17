URC's European qualification places to be decided on merit

THE UNITED RUGBY Championship has changed its European qualification system to “full meritocracy”, the tournament’s organisers have confirmed.

In a change from the previous qualification method employed by the URC for the previous two campaigns, the eight top-ranked teams from the league table will qualify for the Champions Cup with the remaining sides taking their place in the Challenge Cup.

Advertisement

The winners of the regional ‘Shields’ will no longer be awarded a place in the Champions Cup.

However, should a URC team win the Champions Cup or Challenge Cup without finishing among the eight top-ranked teams in the league table, they will qualify for the following season’s Champions Cup and the eight-placed URC team will drop into the Challenge Cup.

Last season’s top eight consisted of all four Irish provinces, three of the South African franchises, and one Scottish side: Leinster, Munster Ulster, Connacht, Stormers, Glasgow, Bulls and Sharks.

“The debate between representation and meritocracy in our league has always been a complex discussion among our stakeholders,” said Martin Anayi, URC CEO. “However, when it comes to creating the most competitive arena for our teams, meritocracy is a proven method for achieving this.

“In 2017 we brought in full meritocracy over representation in the Pro12 and this lifted the level of competition throughout the league.

“When launching the BKT URC against the backdrop of the pandemic it was prudent to choose the representative qualification route and now, after the review, our stakeholders have opted to return to meritocracy.”