URC 'committed to the format and ensuring all games are played' following Covid chaos

THE UNITED RUGBY Championship says it is committed to the league’s format and ensuring all games are played following a chaotic couple of weeks for the competition.

Four squads had travelled to South Africa to play two rounds of fixtures before the spread of the new Omicron variant saw those games – which were to be the first URC games played in South Africa this season – postponed.

The travelling Munster and Cardiff squads both experienced complications in returning home from South Africa after Scarlets and Zebre had departed the country last Sunday.

Munster flew home to Ireland on Wednesday without 14 players and staff who had returned positive tests, while Cardiff flew out yesterday.

And despite the disruption, the URC says it is determined to play out all fixtures by the end of the season.

“The league can now confirm that travelling parties from Cardiff, Munster, Scarlets and Zebre Parma are now all back in Europe,” a URC statement read.

“Only a group from Cardiff and Munster, who had positive PCR test results, remain in South Africa and are under the continued great care of our colleagues from SA Rugby.

“In the past week the URC has worked with the relevant government departments of the travelling teams to repatriate players and staff. The focus now continues to be placed on supporting the players and staff in various locations who are quarantining.

“After a successful beginning to the inaugural URC campaign, the league remains committed to the format and ensuring all games are played.

“Work has already begun on rescheduling the games postponed in R6 and R7 but it must be made clear that the welfare of our teams and players must come first.”

