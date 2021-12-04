Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 4 December 2021
Advertisement

URC 'committed to the format and ensuring all games are played' following Covid chaos

The URC was forced to postpone a number of fixtures due to be played in South Africa.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 4 Dec 2021, 2:25 PM
58 minutes ago 465 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5620404
A URC flag at Thomond Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A URC flag at Thomond Park.
A URC flag at Thomond Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE UNITED RUGBY Championship says it is committed to the league’s format and ensuring all games are played following a chaotic couple of weeks for the competition.

Four squads had travelled to South Africa to play two rounds of fixtures before the spread of the new Omicron variant saw those games – which were to be the first URC games played in South Africa this season – postponed. 

The travelling Munster and Cardiff squads both experienced complications in returning home from South Africa after Scarlets and Zebre had departed the country last Sunday. 

Munster flew home to Ireland on Wednesday without 14 players and staff who had returned positive tests, while Cardiff flew out yesterday.

And despite the disruption, the URC says it is determined to play out all fixtures by the end of the season.

“The league can now confirm that travelling parties from Cardiff, Munster, Scarlets and Zebre Parma are now all back in Europe,” a URC statement read.

“Only a group from Cardiff and Munster, who had positive PCR test results, remain in South Africa and are under the continued great care of our colleagues from SA Rugby.

“In the past week the URC has worked with the relevant government departments of the travelling teams to repatriate players and staff. The focus now continues to be placed on supporting the players and staff in various locations who are quarantining.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“After a successful beginning to the inaugural URC campaign, the league remains committed to the format and ensuring all games are played.

“Work has already begun on rescheduling the games postponed in R6 and R7 but it must be made clear that the welfare of our teams and players must come first.” 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss an insane week for Munster, Ulster’s impressive win over Leinster and ask can Connacht repeat their feat from earlier this year and win at the same ground?

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie