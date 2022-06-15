Roos completes clean sweep as he's voted URC Players' Player of the Season

EVAN ROOS HAS completed a clean sweep of player-of-the-season awards in the URC after a breakout campaign with the Stormers.

The 22-year-old number eight has been voted by his peers as the competition’s Players’ Player of the Season, having already been chosen as the Fans’ Player of the Season via a public vote and earning the Next-Gen Player of the Season award.

“It is the ultimate honour to be recognised by your fellow players and I am humbled by this award. The United Rugby Championship is such a high standard of rugby and there are so many talented players involved, so this award is huge for me.

“Thanks to every single person who has helped me along the way this season. This award is for all of them too.”

Powerful ball-carrier Roos made more successful carries (126) and beat more defenders (49) than any other player in the URC over the 18 rounds of the regular season.

He has been equally impactful in the Cape Town franchise’s play-off run to the final, producing a man-of-the-match display versus Edinburgh in the last eight and scoring a try against Ulster in Saturday’s semi.

The uncapped back row has been named in the Springboks squad for next month’s home series against Wales.

