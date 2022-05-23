Friday night fixture for Ulster and Munster as URC quarter-final details confirmed

ULSTER AND MUNSTER will kick off the URC quarter-finals on Friday, June 3 at 7.35pm Irish time.

The Irish derby at the Kingspan Stadium is the first game of the final eight. Meanwhile, Leinster’s quarter-final clash with Glasgow is one of three games to take place on Saturday, June 4.

Saturday begins in South Africa as the Vodacom Bulls will face Cell C Sharks in Pretoria at 12:45pm Irish time. Leinster’s tie at the RDS Arena is set for 3.15pm Irish time.

The day finishes with Edinburgh’s trip to Cape Town to face the DHL Stormers at 6.00pm.

The URC confirmed the timings of each game have allowed for the possibility of extra-time and a place-kicking competition. The Ulster vs Munster and DHL Stormers fixtures will be available live on TG4 with the Leinster and Vodacom Bulls games screened by RTÉ.

