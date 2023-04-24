URC confirm quarter-finals details with Munster set for Saturday night trip to Glasgow

THE INTERPRO DERBY meeting of Ulster and Connacht will kick off the United Rugby Championship knockout rounds next month, with tournament organisers confirming the details for the quarter-final fixtures today.

Ulster will host Connacht in the first of the weekend’s quarter-finals, with a 7.35pm kick-off time in Belfast on Friday, 5 May. The game will be shown live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV.

The following day, defending champions DHL Stormers will take on fellow South Africans the Vodacom Bulls in Cape Town at 2.30pm Irish time.

Leinster’s clash with the Sharks will be played at Aviva Stadium, with a 5pm kick-off in Dublin, televised live on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV.

Later on Saturday, Munster make the trip to Scotland to take on Glasgow Warriors. Kick-off at Scotstoun is at 7.35pm, live on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of 12/13 May, and in a change to last season’s rules, the teams with the highest seeding in each semi-final will have home advantage.

URC quarter-finals

(all KOs Irish time)

Friday, 5 May

Ulster v Connacht

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

KO: 7.35pm, TG4/ Premier Sports/URC TV

Saturday, 6 May

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

KO: 2.30pm, TG4, Premier Sports, URC TV

Leinster v Cell C Sharks

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

KO: 5.00pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports/URC TV

Glasgow Warriors v Munster

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

KO: 7.35pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports/URC TV

Semi-final path:

SF1: Leinster (1)/Cell C Sharks (8) v Glasgow Warriors (4)/Munster (5)

SF2: Ulster (2)/Connacht (7) v DHL Stormers (3)/Vodacom Bulls (6)

