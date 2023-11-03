URC: 4 rising Irish stars to watch this season

Connacht:

Cathal Forde

Forde was part of the Ireland U20s class of 2021 and toured with Emerging Ireland before enjoying a very encouraging run in the Connacht team last season, at one point even keeping Bundee Aki out of the side. The Connacht Academy product started nine games last season and he’s launched into the new campaign in superb form, starring in the opening wins against Ospreys and Glasgow.

The centre, who turns 22 this weekend, is an athletic ball-carrier with strong defensive qualities and the ability to adapt to difficult circumstances in-game – against Glasgow he shrugged off a poor early mistake to deliver a player of the match performance, even packing down in the scrum when Jarrad Butler was in the sin-bin and kicking four from four off the tee (two conversions and two penalties) when JJ Hanrahan was forced off with an injury.

The former Corinthians man has formed an impressive centre partnership with Tom Farrell and for a squad who don’t have the same depth as some of the other provinces, his rise is a very welcome development. Forde should see plenty of action in the coming months and can be an important part of the post-Andy Friend era.

Leinster:

Jack Boyle

There’s a lot of excitement around Leinster loosehead Boyle, who has enjoyed an encouraging start to the new season. After making two appearances for the province off the bench across 2022/23, Boyle has benefitted from the absence of Leinster’s Ireland contingent and a string of front row injuries by starting the two opening URC fixtures – scoring a try away to Glasgow before clocking up 60 minutes against the Sharks last weekend.

The 21-year-old was one of the standout performers for the Ireland U20s as they stormed to Grand Slam success in 2022, having come through the age grades at Old Wesley and winning a Senior Schools Cup with St Michael’s College in 2019, where he scored two first-half tries in the final against Gonzaga.

A dynamic front-rower, Boyle also won bronze medals in both the hammer and long jump at Leinster Schools level. He put that explosive power to good use in burrowing over for his first Leinster try against Glasgow. Having reportedly been subject to interest from Exeter over the summer, the highly-rated prop looks ready to take the next step with Leinster this season.

Munster:

Edwin Edogbo

Edogbo has been on the radar of Munster supporters for some time now but looks primed to kick on this season after two starts and five appearances of the bench across the 2022/23 campaign, his performances rewarded with a first senior contract. Edogbo will remain an Academy player this season before stepping up to a senior deal for the 2024/25 campaign.

A powerful lock listed at 6’6″ and 122kg, the 20-year-old looks to have packed on more muscle over the summer months. Edogbo has started Munster’s opening two fixtures this season and crossed for his first try for the province in the first round win against the Sharks, displaying his power to provide the game’s opening score after 20 minutes.

Edogbo came up through the ranks at Cobh Pirates and became the first player from the club to represent Munster in the pro era. His footwork makes him a threat with ball in hand and he’s already proving a menace at the breakdown by winning some big turnovers. At just 20, he’s got plenty of room for growth but this could be the season he becomes a regular feature in the matchday 23.

Ulster:



Jake Flannery

Flannery came through at Kilfeacle & District RFC and Rockwell College. He was the starting fullback for the Ireland U20 side that won the Grand Slam in 2019 and then moved to out-half for the World Championships that summer.

There was some surprise when the young out-half stepped away from Munster in March 2022, but Flannery is clearly an ambitious player and decided to try something different after finding gametime hard to come by at his home province.

With reported interest from France and England, Flannery opted to head north to Ulster and made four URC appearances last season, including two starts. He started the opening round win away to Zebre this season and marked the occasion with his first Ulster try. The Tipperary man has good vision and looks calm on the ball, with his ability to play at 12 or 15 an added bonus.

With Jack Crowley continuing to impress and Sam Prendergast pushing through at Leinster, there’s no shortage of exciting young 10s in Ireland and Flannery will hope to keep his name in that conversation over the course of the season.