Munster will host Glasgow at 6pm next Saturday. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Final Four

Details confirmed for Munster and Leinster's respective URC semi-finals

The lineup next Saturday: Bulls v Leinster (3pm, RTÉ/Premier). Munster v Glasgow (6pm, TG4/Premier).
9.54pm, 8 Jun 2024
GLASGOW WARRIORS CAME out on the right side of an arm wrestle with the Stormers to set up a URC semi-final away to champions Munster, which will kick off at 6pm at Thomond Park next Saturday.

The Scots pulled away late against last season’s beaten finalists to seal a 27-10 victory, albeit the scoreline wasn’t entirely reflective of what had been a fiercely competitive contest until the dying minutes.

Munster and Glasgow will renew their years-long hostilities in what will be the evening game next Saturday, with Leinster’s game against the Bulls in Pretoria getting the action under way at 3pm Irish time.

Leinster’s visit to Loftus Versfeld will be broadcast live on RTÉ as well as Premier Sports, while Munster-Glasgow will be shown on TG4 as well as Premier.

Should top seeds Munster beat Glasgow, they will host the final at Thomond Park at 5pm the following Saturday (22 June).

URC semi-finals (Saturday 15 June)

  • Bulls v Leinster, 3pm (RTÉ, Premier Sports)
  • Munster v Glasgow, 6pm (TG4, Premier Sports)

Gavan Casey
