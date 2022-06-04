URC semi-final line-up confirmed - Leinster to host Bulls this Friday

LEINSTER WILL PLAY the Bulls in the RDS this Friday – with Ulster set for a date in South Africa a day later as the URC reaches the business end of the tournament.

With the Irish soccer team due to play in the Aviva on Saturday, Friday night lights will shine on Leinster and the Bulls at the RDS.

After winning their home fixture in the quarters, Leinster have earned home advantage against the Vodacom Bulls and will host the game at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday, June 10 with kick-off slotted for 7.35pm. The game will be live on TG4, SuperSport, Premier Sports and URC.tv.

The second game of the semis will take place on Saturday, 11 June in Cape Town where Ulster will travel to face the DHL Stormers at DHL Stadium. Kick-off is set for 2pm with the game available live on SuperSport, RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC.tv.

Rankings from the league table will determine which team will host the first-ever URC Grand Final on Saturday, 18 June (kick-off). The rankings are:

1 Leinster (67 points)

2 DHL Stormers (61)

3 Ulster (59)

4 Vodacom Bulls (58)

That means Ulster will host the final if they beat the Stormers and the Bulls shock Leinster.

URC FINAL FOUR FIXTURES

Friday, June 10

Leinster v Vodacom Bulls

RDS Arena (Dublin)

KO: 19:35 UK/IRE (20:35 SA)

Live on TG4, SuperSport, Premier Sports & URC.tv

Saturday, June 11

DHL Stormers v Ulster

DHL Stadium (Cape Town)

KO: 14:00 UK/IRE (15:00 SA)

Live on SuperSport, Premier Sports, RTÉ & URC.tv

