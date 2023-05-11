Six Irish players named on URC's Team of the Season

SIX IRISH PLAYERS have been named on the URC’s Team of the Season – termed their Elite XV – ahead of this weekend’s semi-finals.

Leinster have the highest single club representation, with Dan Sheehan, Scott Penny, and Ross Byrne all named.

Advertisement

Connacht have two players on the team, in Finlay Bealham and Niall Murray. Munster’s sole representative is Gavin Coombes, while no Ulster player made the cut, despite Tom Stewart bagging the Next-Gen Player of the Season award along with the top try-scorer gong.

Defending champions the DHL Stormers had Daniel du Plessis and Steven Kitshoff in the team while Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Simone Gesi (Zebre Parma), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) and Federico Ruzza (Benetton) made the cut as well.

The team was selected by media vote.

Further season awards will be announced across the next fortnight, building up to the final. These include: Try of the Season, Ironman, Gilbert Golden Boot, Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season, BKT Coach of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season.