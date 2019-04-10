Conquer our annual US Masters tipping contest and win some The42 gear

An Amen Corner sign near the 16th green of Augusta National.

THE PAR 3 tournament, the champions dinner, blooming azaleas and The42′s annual tipping competition.

The Masters is all about tradition.

Every year we challenge you to take on our challenge and show how much you know about golf.

Here’s your chance to once again prove yourself and win a goody bag packed full of The42 stuff? But mainly it’s about gloating in WhatsApp groups.

All you need to do is pick a winning team of three players for this week’s Augusta action.

To enter, post your team in the comments section before the deadline of 1pm sharp on Thursday 5 April. Entry is free but limited to one per reader.

Here’s how it works:

Pick three players from the list below. The sum total of your three players’ odds must be at least 125/1. For example: Jason Day 22/1 plus Adam Scott 30/1 plus Kevin Kisner 66/1 comes in at 118/1. Comment below with your picks. The person whose team has the lowest combined score at the end of the tournament is the winner. Importantly… if any of your three players do not make the 36-hole cut, you are eliminated from the competition. All three players must finish the tournament for your team score to be valid. If your player does not make the first tee, you will be given an alternative player at those odds (or the next highest) in alphabetical order. Once that player tees off, he is part of your team for the duration of the tournament. In the event of a tie, the winner will be drawn at random.

Here are the odds:

Rory McIlroy 7/1

Dustin Johnson 10/1

Justin Rose 12/1

Tiger Woods 14/1

Justin Thomas 16/1

Jordan Spieth 16/1

Jon Rahm 16/1

Rickie Fowler 18/1

Bryson Dechambeau 18/1

Brooks Koepka 18/1

Francesco Molinari 22/1

Jason Day 22/1

Tommy Fleetwood 25/1

Paul Casey 25/1

Adam Scott 30/1

Hideki Matsuyama 30/1

Phil Mickelson 33/1

Zander Schauffele 33/1

Bubba Watson 33/1

Patrick Reed 33/1

Sergio Garcia 40/1

Tony Finau 40/1

Louis Oozthuizen 40/1

Henrik Stenson 40/1

Matt Kuchar 50/1

Marc Leishman 50/1

Patrick Cantlay 60/1

Kevin Kisner 66/1

Cameron Smith 66/1

Gary Woodland 66/1

Ian Poulter 80/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80/1

Webb Simpson 80/1

Brandt Snedeker 80/1

Shane Lowry 80/1

Hao-Tong Li 80/1

Charles Howell 100/1

JB Holmes 100/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 100/1

Lucas Bjerregaard 100/1

Eddie Pepperell 100/1

Matt Wallace 100/1

Branden Grace 100/1

Tyrrell Hatton 100/1

Danny Willett 100/1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 100/1

Charl Schwartzel 100/1

Billy Horschel 100/1

Keegan Bradley 125/1

Si Woo Kim 125/1

Zach Johnson 125/1

Charley Hoffman 125/1

Alex Noren 125/1

Martin Kaymer 150/1

Emiliano Grillo 150/1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 150/1

Aaron Wise 200/1

Kevin Na 200/1

Jimmy Walker 200/1

Kyle Stanley 200/1

Keith Mitchell 200/1

Justin Harding 250/1

Stewart Cink 250/1

Kevin Tway 250/1

Patton Kizzire 250/1

Vijay Singh 300/1

Satoshi Kodaira 400/1

Andrew Landry 400/1

Shugo Imahira 400/1

Bernhard Langer 400/1

Fred Couples 400/1

Viktor Hovland 500/1

Adam Long 500/1

Takumi Kanaya 500/1

Sandy Lyle 500/1

Trevor Immelman 500/1

Angel Cabrera 500/1

Jovan Rebula 750/1

Alvaro Ortiz 1000/1

Kevin O’Connell 1000/1

Michael Kim 1000/1

Devon Bling 1000/1

Larry Mize 1000/1

Ian Woosnam 1000/1

Mike Weir 1000/1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1000/1

In the event of a dispute regarding rules, conduct or the results of a competition the decision of Journal Media will be final.