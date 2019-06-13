Poll: Who do you think will win the 2019 US Open this weekend?

THE THIRD MAJOR of 2019 tees off today with the US Open returning to Pebble Beach.

The tournament was last held at the California course in 2010 when Graeme McDowell triumphed and previously in 2000 when Tiger Woods was victorious.

Brooks Koepka is the reigning champion after last year’s success at Shinnecock Hills which followed up his breakthrough win in 2017 at Erin Hills.

He’s bidding to become the first player since Willie Anderson in 1905 to win a third consecutive US Open and already has a Major to his name this year after finishing two shots clear of the field at the PGA Championship last month.

This year’s Masters winner Tiger Woods will be aiming to land a title he last claimed in 2008 with recent champions Dustin Johnson (2016), Jordan Spieth (2015), Justin Rose (2013) and Rory McIlroy (2011) other leading contenders.

But who do you think will be celebrating on Sunday?

Let us know.

