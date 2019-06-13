This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you think will win the 2019 US Open this weekend?

The first round tees off at Pebble Beach today.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 9:39 AM
1 hour ago 1,664 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4680685
Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods during a practice round at Pebble Beach.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods during a practice round at Pebble Beach.
Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods during a practice round at Pebble Beach.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE THIRD MAJOR of 2019 tees off today with the US Open returning to Pebble Beach.

The tournament was last held at the California course in 2010 when Graeme McDowell triumphed and previously in 2000 when Tiger Woods was victorious.

Brooks Koepka is the reigning champion after last year’s success at Shinnecock Hills which followed up his breakthrough win in 2017 at Erin Hills.

He’s bidding to become the first player since Willie Anderson in 1905 to win a third consecutive US Open and already has a Major to his name this year after finishing two shots clear of the field at the PGA Championship last month.

This year’s Masters winner Tiger Woods will be aiming to land a title he last claimed in 2008 with recent champions Dustin Johnson (2016), Jordan Spieth (2015), Justin Rose (2013) and Rory McIlroy (2011) other leading contenders.

But who do you think will be celebrating on Sunday?

Let us know.


Poll Results:

Other (225)
Brooks Koepka (225)
Rory McIlroy (192)
Dustin Johnson (109)
Jordan Spieth (107)
Tiger Woods (100)
Justin Rose (32)







The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie