This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 11 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kyrgios slams 'selfish' ATP for pressing ahead with US Open plans

The tournament at Flushing Meadows is set to go ahead as planned at the end of August.

By AFP Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 11:34 AM
33 minutes ago 226 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5120084
File photo of Nick Kyrgios.
Image: Jason Heidrich
File photo of Nick Kyrgios.
File photo of Nick Kyrgios.
Image: Jason Heidrich

NICK KYRGIOS SLAMMED the ATP as “selfish” Thursday for pressing ahead with plans for the US Open despite the country dealing with a coronavirus pandemic and widespread anti-racism protests.

The temperamental Australian suggested it was too early for the Flushing Meadow Grand Slam, joining other players in expressing reservations, including world number one Novak Djokovic.

“The ATP is trying to make the US Open go ahead. Selfish with everything going on at the moment,” tweeted Kyrgios. 

“Obviously Covid, but also with the riots. Together we need to overcome these challenges before tennis returns in my opinion.”

The tennis season has been on hold since mid-March because of the pandemic, with the French Open postponed and Wimbledon cancelled.

The US Open is still scheduled to go ahead, with the main draw starting on 31 August despite New York being the epicentre of the outbreak in the US.

Authorities and organisers have drawn up a list of hygiene rules, including a 14-day quarantine period for players arriving in the United States while restricting their entourage to one person.

Djokovic suggested on Wednesday that he may skip the North America swing and restart his season on clay in Europe in early September, complaining about the “very severe” measures being put in place at the US Open.

“Most of the players I’ve talked to so far have a rather negative view of the possibility of going,” said the Serb.

World number two and reigning US Open champion Rafael Nadal has expressed similar reservations, while top-ranked woman Ashleigh Barty has also voiced caution about resuming tennis too soon.

© – AFP 2020  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie