Fowler and Schauffele shoot lowest rounds in US Open history to share clubhouse lead

RICKIE FOWLER AND Xander Schauffele each shot the lowest single rounds in US open history to share a five-shot clubhouse lead at Los Angeles Country Club.

The American duo shot opening-round 62s — one shot off Max Homa’s course record at LA Country Club — to head into Friday on eight under par.

Fowler and Schauffele’s rounds were the joint lowest ever across all majors, alongside Branden Grace’s third-round 62 at the 2017 British Open.

Fowler, who was ranked 176th in the world as recently as last year, shot 10 birdies and two bogeys and was the first to earn his slice of US Open history as he parred his final hole, the par-three ninth. Schauffele, who shot eight birdies and was blemishless all round, matched him on the same hole moments later.

Both men lead Scottie Scheffler, Bryson Dechambeau and Si Woo Kim by five strokes, while France’s Paul Barjon is also three-under par through 16 holes at the time of writing.

Of the Irish contingent, Shane Lowry shot a two-over-par 72 while Séamus Power is one over par through 17 at the time of writing. Matthew McClean is three over, also through 17.

A number of big hitters, including five-time major champion Brooks Koepka and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, were yet to tee off as Fowler, Schauffele and co. boxed off their first rounds.