Daniil Medvedev stuns Novak Djokovic to take US Open title

RUSSIAN NO2 SEED Daniil Medvedev has won the US Open men’s singles title with a straight sets victory over Novak Djokovic.

The 25-year-old won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first major.

Djokovic was hoping to record the first calendar-year grand slam since 1969 and to move ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by becoming the winner of the most majors in men’s tennis.

