Dublin: 11°C Monday 13 September 2021
Daniil Medvedev stuns Novak Djokovic to take US Open title

The Russian is the first of his generation to beat one of the Djokovic-Federer-Nadal triumvirate in a major final.

By AFP Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 11:36 PM
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, celebrates.
Image: John Minchillo
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, celebrates.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, celebrates.
Image: John Minchillo

RUSSIAN NO2 SEED Daniil Medvedev has won the US Open men’s singles title with a straight sets victory over Novak Djokovic.

The 25-year-old won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first major.

 

Djokovic was hoping to record the first calendar-year grand slam since 1969 and to move ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by becoming the winner of the most majors in men’s tennis. 

