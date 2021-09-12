Daniil Medvedev stuns Novak Djokovic to take US Open title

RUSSIAN NO2 SEED Daniil Medvedev has won the US Open men’s singles title with a straight sets victory over Novak Djokovic.
The 25-year-old won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first major.
DANIIL MEDVEDEV HAS DONE IT! pic.twitter.com/x6a8Rlqqjk— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021
Djokovic was hoping to record the first calendar-year grand slam since 1969 and to move ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by becoming the winner of the most majors in men’s tennis.
Daniil Medvedev will serve for the #USOpen— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021
Again. pic.twitter.com/xYE17AdcLI
