Friday 9 September 2022
Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur set up US Open final showdown

Swiatek battled from 4-2 down in the deciding set to claim a 3-6 6-1 6-4 triumph.

By Press Association Friday 9 Sep 2022, 10:30 AM
Iga Swiatek celebrates.
Image: PA
Image: PA

WORLD NUMBER ONE Iga Swiatek battled past Aryna Sabalenka to set up a US Open final against Ons Jabeur on Saturday.

Swiatek trailed big-hitting Belarusian Sabalenka 4-2 in the deciding set on Arthur Ashe Stadium but fought back impressively to triumph 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach her third grand slam final.

The 21-year-old and Jabeur have been the most consistently in-form players of the last two years along with the now-retired Ashleigh Barty and Saturday’s clash will bring either a first major title for Jabeur or a first away from the French Open for Swiatek.

Jabeur brushed aside Caroline Garcia to reach her second successive grand slam final at the US Open.

Jabeur lost out to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final earlier this summer but has the chance to go one better after a 6-1 6-3 victory against France’s Garcia.

Jabeur, the first African woman to reach the last four in New York in the open era, lay on the court in celebration.

