Woodland tees off in pursuit of first Major as McIlroy drops back at US Open

The final round is underway at Pebble Beach.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 10:37 PM
18 minutes ago 938 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4685226

AMERICAN GARY WOODLAND, holding a one-shot lead over Justin Rose, has teed off in pursuit of a first Major title at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Woodland, the 54-hole leader at 11-under, teed off alongside 2013 US Open champion Rose at 10.30pm Irish time. 

US Open - Day Three - Pebble Beach Golf Links Woodland leads at the US Open. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka has birdied his first hole to move to eight-under par and up to three off the lead.

2010 Open winner Louis Oosthuizen is at seven-under and four shots adrift, along with American Chez Reavie.

But Rory McIlroy has double-bogeyed the second after opening with a par and is now on four-under.   

Tiger Woods, who won his 15th Major title at the Masters in April, has been unable to take advantage of a Pebble Beach course that remained receptive in cool, overcast weather. 

Woods, starting the day 11 adrift of the lead, has opened his final round with two straight bogeys, while Graeme McDowell [-4] and Shane Lowry [+1] are level-par through three and 13 holes respectively. 

Live leaderboard available here >

