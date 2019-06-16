Woodland tees off in pursuit of first Major as McIlroy drops back at US Open

AMERICAN GARY WOODLAND, holding a one-shot lead over Justin Rose, has teed off in pursuit of a first Major title at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Woodland, the 54-hole leader at 11-under, teed off alongside 2013 US Open champion Rose at 10.30pm Irish time.

Woodland leads at the US Open. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka has birdied his first hole to move to eight-under par and up to three off the lead.

2010 Open winner Louis Oosthuizen is at seven-under and four shots adrift, along with American Chez Reavie.

But Rory McIlroy has double-bogeyed the second after opening with a par and is now on four-under.

Tiger Woods, who won his 15th Major title at the Masters in April, has been unable to take advantage of a Pebble Beach course that remained receptive in cool, overcast weather.

Woods, starting the day 11 adrift of the lead, has opened his final round with two straight bogeys, while Graeme McDowell [-4] and Shane Lowry [+1] are level-par through three and 13 holes respectively.

The two leaders are under way.



Can @JustinRose99 overhaul @GaryWoodland and win the @usopengolf?



Watch it live on Sky Sports Golf or follow here: https://t.co/kupJSkr7ux pic.twitter.com/RHDhEa6rux — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 16, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!