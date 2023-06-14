Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
PA Rahm, Scheffler, Koepka and McIlroy.
# Have your say
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2023 US Open?
The third Major of the year starts tomorrow.
312
0
25 minutes ago

JON RAHM WON the Masters at Augusta in April and Brooks Koepka was crowned PGA champion at Oak Hill in May.

Now the spotlight shifts to Los Angeles Country Club for the third Major of the 2023 golf season as the US Open tees off tomorrow.

Rahm and Koepka are both leading fancies, while world number one Scottie Scheffler is the favourite.

Viktor Hovland enters the tournament off the back of a milestone win at the Memorial, while Rory McIlroy last triumphed in this US Open in 2011.

Will it be a member of that leading group or a first-time winner like Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele that celebrates after Sunday’s final round?

Let us know who do you think will win.


Poll Results:

Other (33)
Scottie Scheffler (29)
Rory McIlroy (23)
Brooks Koepka (20)
Jon Rahm (16)
Viktor Hovland (13)






Author
The 42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     