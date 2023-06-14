Poll: Who do you think will win the 2023 US Open?

JON RAHM WON the Masters at Augusta in April and Brooks Koepka was crowned PGA champion at Oak Hill in May.

Now the spotlight shifts to Los Angeles Country Club for the third Major of the 2023 golf season as the US Open tees off tomorrow.

Rahm and Koepka are both leading fancies, while world number one Scottie Scheffler is the favourite.

Viktor Hovland enters the tournament off the back of a milestone win at the Memorial, while Rory McIlroy last triumphed in this US Open in 2011.

Will it be a member of that leading group or a first-time winner like Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele that celebrates after Sunday’s final round?

Let us know who do you think will win.

