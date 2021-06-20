Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 20 June 2021
Advertisement

Rory McIlroy one off the lead as stacked US Open leaderboard enters back nine

Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen are out in front on five-under par.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Jun 2021, 11:00 PM
57 minutes ago 5,856 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5472438
McIlroy: made the turn in one-under for his final round.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McIlroy: made the turn in one-under for his final round.
McIlroy: made the turn in one-under for his final round.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RORY MCILROY IS firmly in contention for a fifth Major win as the US Open enters the back nine at Torrey Pines.

A birdie at the fourth saw McIlroy make the turn in one-under for his round, and four-under for the tournament, one shot behind leaders Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen.

DeChambeau and Oosthuizen top a stacked leaderboard with Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Mackenzie Hughes all alongside McIlroy on four-under.

Italy’s Guido Migliozzi is currently the clubhouse leader on two-under par after he finished with a 68 on Sunday.

It was a day to forget for Shane Lowry who had six bogeys and a double at the last to tumble down the leaderboard where he finished on 13-over par in a tie for 65th.

See the latest live leaderboard here >

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie