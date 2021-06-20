Rory McIlroy one off the lead as stacked US Open leaderboard enters back nine

McIlroy: made the turn in one-under for his final round.

McIlroy: made the turn in one-under for his final round.

RORY MCILROY IS firmly in contention for a fifth Major win as the US Open enters the back nine at Torrey Pines.

A birdie at the fourth saw McIlroy make the turn in one-under for his round, and four-under for the tournament, one shot behind leaders Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen.

DeChambeau and Oosthuizen top a stacked leaderboard with Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Mackenzie Hughes all alongside McIlroy on four-under.

Italy’s Guido Migliozzi is currently the clubhouse leader on two-under par after he finished with a 68 on Sunday.

It was a day to forget for Shane Lowry who had six bogeys and a double at the last to tumble down the leaderboard where he finished on 13-over par in a tie for 65th.

See the latest live leaderboard here >

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!