Dublin: 12°C Friday 18 September 2020
Closing birdies puts Lowry in mix to make cut as DeChambeu sets clubhouse lead at US Open

Winged Foot is belatedly justifying its fearsome reputation on the second day’s play.

By Press Association Friday 18 Sep 2020, 7:32 PM
43 minutes ago 1,255 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5208964
Shane Lowry at the US Open at Winged Foot.
Image: John Minchillo
Shane Lowry at the US Open at Winged Foot.
Shane Lowry at the US Open at Winged Foot.
Image: John Minchillo

SHANE LOWRY BIRDIED two of his final three holes for a much improved level-par 70 on the second day of the US Open at Winged Foot, leaving him at plus-six for the tournament. 

That strong finish gives Lowry a chance at making the cut, and is one off the projected cut line of plus-five, which may yet drop back as the course belatedly shows its teeth. 

Cork amateur James Sugrue will miss the cut, however, shooting a nine-over 79 to leave him at plus-17 for the tournament. 

Rory McIlroy lies three shots from leader Patrick Reed at the time of writing, having birdied the opening hole before dropping shots at the second and the third. Graeme McDowell is one-over through the first two holes of his second round, leaving him at plus-seven and in a battle to make the cut. 

us-open-golf James Sugrue plays out of a bunker on the fifth hole. Source: John Minchillo

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau set a testing clubhouse target, on a day the course began justifying its fearsome reputation. 

A total of 21 players broke par in the first round in sharp contrast to the last time the course hosted the championship in 2006, when Colin Montgomerie’s opening 69 was the only sub-par score.

DeChambeau had carded a 69 on Thursday and defied tougher, breezy conditions to go one better in round two, completing a 68 in brilliant style with an eagle from six feet on the ninth, his closing hole.

On three under par, the big-hitting American held a one-shot lead over Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello. World number three Justin Thomas, who held the overnight lead on five under, was among the later starters.

Cabrera Bello birdied three of his last four holes in a second round of 70 and said: “It’s a tournament I do like. I tend to be a grinder, as well. I never give up. I keep fighting.

“I have played some great rounds in the US Open, at Pebble Beach, at Shinnecock (Hills) as well. I’ve been not quite able to finish as high up as I would have liked to, but I mean, it is different.

“Definitely it’s a major that tests your patience beyond limits and your mental strength as well, to accept the fact that you’re going to hit some great shots and going to end up making bogeys, and you just have to accept that sometimes two or three bogeys in a row is not as bad as it looks.

“I’m managing well this week. I played really good golf yesterday. I putted beautifully today, so I’m very happy with my performance so far.”

You can follow the leaderboard live here.  

With reporting by Gavin Cooney 

About the author
Press Association

