Another early US Open shock as seventh-seed Tsitsipas crashes out

CHOCOLATE-LOVING DOMINIC Stricker caused a major upset at the US Open by knocking out seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 21-year-old qualifier from Switzerland, ranked 128 in the world, stunned two-time grand slam finalist Tsitsipas with 7-5 6-7 (2) 6-7 (5) 7-6 (6) 6-3 victory to reach the third round.

Stricker is a former French Open junior champion who recently admitted his coach had told him to cut down on chocolate and cookies, but it was Tsitsipas who was left feeling sour after a four-hour slog on the Grandstand Court.

Tsitsipas served for the match at 5-3 in the fourth set, and the Greek said: “Usually I’m much tougher mentally, and I have shown it by coming back.

“Even though sometimes I get broken serving for the match, let’s say, I still find ways in the tie-break or perhaps in the fifth set. Today was not the case.”

Tsitsipas joins a list of high-profile early casualties alongside fourth seed Holger Rune and 11th seed Karen Khachanov, who both lost in the first round.

Second seed Novak Djokovic is safely through to round three after demolishing Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The Serbian, chasing a 24th grand slam title, dropped just six games in a 6-4 6-1 6-1 victory.

In the women’s singles, Coco Gauff knocked 16-year-old Russian rookie Mirra Andreeva 6-3 6-2.

Defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek swept past Australia’s Daria Saville 6-3 6-4.

The Pole is bidding to become the first woman to successfully defend her US Open crown since Serena Williams won a hat-trick of titles from 2012-2014.

– Additional reporting by AFP