Seamus Power (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Early Days

Patrick Cantlay leads as Seamus Power opens with 71 at US Open

Tom McKibbin, meanwhile, is further back with Tiger Woods.
6.34pm, 13 Jun 2024
SEAMUS POWER HAS shot an opening round 71 at the US Open, and sits six shots off the current lead held by Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay is five-under after his 65, one shot clear of Ludvig Aberg. Matthieu Pavon and Tony Finau are also in the mix as they finish their respective rounds in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here >

Power is in a tie for 33rd after a mixed first round. He started on the back nine, shooting a birdie on the 11th, before a bogey on the 14th and a double bogey on the 18th. He strung three birdies in-a-row on the third, fourth and fifth, but was pegged back by bogeys on holes two and nine. 

Tom McKibbin, meanwhile, carded an opening round 74. Like Power, he was in action early and made a bright start, shooting a birdie on the 13th but a double bogey and bogey on the 15th and 17th respectively had him up against it. Two more bogeys followed on the front nine, on one and eight, to leave him four-over overall.

Tiger Woods joins McKibbin in a tie for 66th. The 15-time major winner, struggling to overcome severe leg injuries from a 2021 car crash, opened with a birdie at the par-5 10th, sinking a putt from just inside 12 feet.

But he stumbled back with bogeys at 16 and 17 and another back-to-back bogey run at the first and second holes to fall well off the pace.

Rory McIlroy is now set to tee off, while Shane Lowry will also take to the course shortly.

More to follow.

With reporting from – © AFP 2024

