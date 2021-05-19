BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 19 May 2021
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2021 US PGA Championship?

The action starts at Kiawah Island tomorrow.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 May 2021, 7:54 PM
44 minutes ago 799 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5442062
Thomas, McIlroy and Spieth are all some of the leading players.
Image: PA Images
Thomas, McIlroy and Spieth are all some of the leading players.
Thomas, McIlroy and Spieth are all some of the leading players.
Image: PA Images

THE SECOND MAJOR of the 2021 season tees off tomorrow at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, the scene of happy memories for Rory McIlroy.

The last time the the US PGA Championship was played at the course in 2012, it culminated in victory for McIlroy by eight shots.

And he comes into this tournament in good form after his recent win on the PGA Tour at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

McIlroy is the favourite with Jon Rahm another leading contender along with Jordan Spieth, chasing the career Grand Slam, and 2017 champion Justin Thomas.

What about the chances of 2020 Major winners Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau or last year’s PGA victor Collin Morikawa?

Let us know who you think will be celebrating on Sunday.


Poll Results:

Other (122)
Rory McIlroy (109)
Jordan Spieth (81)
Justin Thomas (51)
Bryson DeChambeau (46)
Jon Rahm (38)
Dustin Johnson (34)







About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

