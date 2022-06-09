US PGA Tour bans LIV Golf rebels from its tournaments

US PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan banished 17 players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series on Thursday as the controversial new venture teed off in Britain.

Monahan, in a memo to US PGA Tour players, made it clear that no player would be allowed to compete on the upstart series and the PGA Tour as well.

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” Monahan wrote.

“But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.”

Advertisement

– © AFP 2022