This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US PGA Tour to reduce number of players who make the cut - report

Paul Casey is one of those in favour of the proposed new policy.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 6:50 AM
30 minutes ago 729 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4746979

FEWER PLAYERS WILL make the cut at US PGA Tour events in the 2019-2020 season, US media reported Tuesday.

The Open Championship 2019 - Day Four - Royal Portrush Golf Club England's Paul Casey. Source: Richard Sellers

Golf Digest reported the tour’s policy board approved changes that will reduce the number of players making the 36-hole cut from the top 70 players and those tied to the top 65.

The new rules will also eliminate the secondary 54-hole cut, which were used to reduce the field for the final round in tournaments in which 78 or more players made the 36-hole cut.

England’s Paul Casey, a member of the tour’s Player Advisory Council, told Golf Digest he’s in favor of the system, even though it will see prize money going to fewer players.

“As long as we’re not taking away opportunities to get into events,” Casey said.

I don’t think this is taking away earnings or opportunities for players – this is the right thing to do.”

Having fewer players on the weekend will reduce instances of having to play in threesomes rather than pairs and use split tees in order to get the final rounds completed on schedule.

“We have to protect the product,” Casey said. “We have too many three-balls and two-tee starts on the weekend.”

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie