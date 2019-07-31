US PGA Tour to reduce number of players who make the cut - report

FEWER PLAYERS WILL make the cut at US PGA Tour events in the 2019-2020 season, US media reported Tuesday.

England's Paul Casey. Source: Richard Sellers

Golf Digest reported the tour’s policy board approved changes that will reduce the number of players making the 36-hole cut from the top 70 players and those tied to the top 65.

The new rules will also eliminate the secondary 54-hole cut, which were used to reduce the field for the final round in tournaments in which 78 or more players made the 36-hole cut.

England’s Paul Casey, a member of the tour’s Player Advisory Council, told Golf Digest he’s in favor of the system, even though it will see prize money going to fewer players.

“As long as we’re not taking away opportunities to get into events,” Casey said.

I don’t think this is taking away earnings or opportunities for players – this is the right thing to do.”

Having fewer players on the weekend will reduce instances of having to play in threesomes rather than pairs and use split tees in order to get the final rounds completed on schedule.

“We have to protect the product,” Casey said. “We have too many three-balls and two-tee starts on the weekend.”

© – AFP 2019