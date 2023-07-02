Harrington and Clarke finish well back as Bernhard Langer wins US Senior Open

PADRAIG HARRINGTON SHOT a one-over-par 72 on Sunday as he finished 13 strokes behind eventual US Senior Open champion Bernhard Langer at SentryWorld Golf Course, Wisconsin.

Darren Clarke endured a harrowing final round, his six-over-par 76 leaving him on nine over for the tournament.

Advertisement

Two-times Masters champion Langer, who is 65 years of age, shot a one-under-par 70 on Sunday to finish seven under, two strokes clear of America’s Steve Stricker in second.

Harrington bogeyed the par-4 second but rebounded instantly with birdie on the par-3 third.

Another birdie on the fifth moved him under par for the day and for the tournament, but a costly double bogey on the following hole put paid to an unlikely charge towards Langer.

Harrington was level par for his back nine, top and tailing it with a birdie and a bogey.

Clarke, meanwhile, suffered gravely on his front nine: the Northern Irishman opened with three consecutive bogeys before birdieing 4, bogeying 5 and birdieing 6.

He bogeyed again on the eighth and double-bogeyed the ninth, leaving him five over for the tournament on the turn.

Clarke steadied the ship thereafter but he bogeyed the last to finish six over.