Alamy Stock Photo Bernhard Langer in action on Sunday.
Harrington and Clarke finish well back as Bernhard Langer wins US Senior Open
The German finished two shots clear of Steve Stricker in Wisconsin.
56 minutes ago

PADRAIG HARRINGTON SHOT a one-over-par 72 on Sunday as he finished 13 strokes behind eventual US Senior Open champion Bernhard Langer at SentryWorld Golf Course, Wisconsin.

Darren Clarke endured a harrowing final round, his six-over-par 76 leaving him on nine over for the tournament.

Two-times Masters champion Langer, who is 65 years of age, shot a one-under-par 70 on Sunday to finish seven under, two strokes clear of America’s Steve Stricker in second.

Harrington bogeyed the par-4 second but rebounded instantly with birdie on the par-3 third.

Another birdie on the fifth moved him under par for the day and for the tournament, but a costly double bogey on the following hole put paid to an unlikely charge towards Langer.

Harrington was level par for his back nine, top and tailing it with a birdie and a bogey.

Clarke, meanwhile, suffered gravely on his front nine: the Northern Irishman opened with three consecutive bogeys before birdieing 4, bogeying 5 and birdieing 6.

He bogeyed again on the eighth and double-bogeyed the ninth, leaving him five over for the tournament on the turn.

Clarke steadied the ship thereafter but he bogeyed the last to finish six over.

