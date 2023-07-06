Brilliant start sees Clare amateur second at US Women's Open at Pebble Beach

CLARE AMATEUR GOLFER Áine Donegan has made a sensational start at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach and is currently in second place after her first round.

Donegan carded a three-under 69 to lie alone in second place, just two shots behind leader Xiyu Lin.

The Ennis native is a shot clear of a group in a tie for third after a superb start to her round in California.

The round was all the more impressive after Donegan, who began her round on the 10th, dropped shots on her opening two holes. But she wiped out that start with an eagle on the par-four 2nd and then birdied the 17th.

A bogey on the 1st represented the start of Donegan’s back nine before she went on a blistering run that saw her register four birdies in five holes on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th.

At one stage she was leading the tournament before Lin overtook her and the Clare golfer dropped a shot on the 9th as she had to settle for a 69.

Leona Maguire tees off her first round at 10.24pm Irish time.